Anosike lifts CS Fullerton past San Diego 57-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 14:36
SAN DIEGO (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 20 points and Damari Milstead made a contested jumper with 4.1 seconds left to help Cal State Fullerton edge past San Diego 57-55 on Friday night.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 14 points for Cal State Fullerton (2-2). Damari Milstead added six rebounds.

Marcellus Earlington had 16 points for the Toreros (3-2). Jase Townsend added 14 points and nine rebounds. Joey Calcaterra had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 16:52 GMT+08:00

