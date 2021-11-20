Small carries Tarleton State over Paul Quinn 69-42

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Small had 16 points and eight rebounds as Tarleton State easily defeated Paul Quinn 69-42 on Friday night.

Freddy Hicks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Tarleton State (1-3). Montre Gipson added 11 points.

Brandon Johnson had eight points for the Tigers.

