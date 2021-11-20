Alexa
3 die in Taipei MRT construction accident

Thai worker among the dead in collapse of scaffolding in Sanxia District

  126
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 15:41
Three workers reported dead in MRT construction accident in Taipei's Sanxia. (CNA, New Taipei City Fire Department photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three workers died and two were injured after a structure collapsed during work on a new Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line in the New Taipei City district of Sanxia, reports said Saturday (Nov. 20).

The accident occurred around noon when workers were pouring concrete for an elevated part of the Sanying MRT line, the Liberty Times reported. A segment of scaffolding 15 meters long and 15 m wide collapsed, taking several workers with it as it fell.

Three of the men, including one Thai worker, were diagnosed with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and pronounced dead upon their arrival at hospitals in the area. Two of their colleagues had their left legs broken, with a Taiwanese worker taken to the Shuangho Hospital in Zhonghe District and a Thai worker to the Far Eastern Hospital in Banqiao.

New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) rushed to the scene and ordered work on the project halted while an investigation determined the cause of the accident, CNA reported.
