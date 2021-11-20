Power-play goals push Vancouver over Winnipeg, 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1 in their previous five games. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (9-4-4) who lost their second consecutive game. Eric Comrie had 26 saves.

The win was just the third in 12 games for Vancouver but may cool the temperature of disgruntled fans who have been calling for general manager Jim Benning and coach Travis Green to be fired.

Ekman-Larsson took a pass from Elias Pettersson in the high slot for a shot that traveled through traffic and past Comrie with about six minutes left in the first period.

Burroughs made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second on another shot through traffic that hit the left post and into the net. Ehlers cut the lead in half just a minute later.

Garland notched Vancouver’s second power-play goal at 6:54 of the second after Blake Wheeler was called for high-sticking. Dubois made it interesting with his tenth goal of the season with 2:28 remaining.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Pittsburgh on Monday.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Monday.