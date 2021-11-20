Alexa
Boum scores 29 to lead UTEP over Pacific 73-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 13:32
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Souley Boum poured in 29 points as UTEP topped Pacific 73-64 in nonconference action on Friday night.

Boum sank 9 of 14 shots for the Miners (3-1) with four 3-pointers. Boum made all seven of his free throws and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jamal Bieniemy finished with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting with three 3s. Alfred Hollins added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Jeremiah Bailey had 15 points to lead the Tigers (2-3). Luke Avdalovic added 14 points, while Alphonso Anderson scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

