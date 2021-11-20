Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

Colorado Avalanche including defenseman Ryan Murray (28), left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) and right wing Mikko Rantan... Colorado Avalanche including defenseman Ryan Murray (28), left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92), left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle Kraken goalkeeper Chris Driedger, left, leaves the ice after getting replaced by Philipp Grubauer during the second period of an NHL hockey ga... Seattle Kraken goalkeeper Chris Driedger, left, leaves the ice after getting replaced by Philipp Grubauer during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) breaks away for a short-handed goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Sea... Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) breaks away for a short-handed goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper (35) knocks away the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday... Colorado Avalanche goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper (35) knocks away the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Colorado Avalanche including center Nazem Kadri (91), right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrate a power play goal ... Colorado Avalanche including center Nazem Kadri (91), right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrate a power play goal by left wing Andre Burakovsky (not shown) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and center Tyson Jost celebrate a short-handed goal by Nichushkin during the first period of an N... Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and center Tyson Jost celebrate a short-handed goal by Nichushkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night.

Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado won its fourth straight game, has outscored their opponents 24-7 during that streak and are 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Jordan Eberle, Brandon Tanev and Colin Blackwell scored for the Kraken, which lost their sixth straight and seven of eight. Chris Dreidger made his second start in goal for the Kraken, but he looked uncomfortable from the start and allowed four goals on Colorado’s first 13 shots, bookended by Burakovsky’s power-play goals.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol pulled Dreidger at 5:33 of the second period for Philipp Grubauer, who didn't fare much better, giving up three goals as the Avs built a 7-0 lead.

Hakstol announced Dreidger would start Friday morning over Grubauer, a finalist for the Veniza Trophy last year with the Avalanche. But, like his team, Grubauer struggled in his first month with Seattle with a 3.18 goals against average and a .877 save percentage.

The move did not spark the Kraken. Burakovsky got things rolling at 4:04 of the first period following Ryan Donato’s hooking minor. A few minutes later, two Kraken players collided on Seattle’s power play and Tyson Jost sent the loose puck ahead to Valeri Nichushkin, who beat Dreidger stick side on the breakaway at 6:39 for the Avs’ NHL-leading fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Makar opened the scoring with an assist from Kadri at 3:01 of the second period and Burakovsky made it 4-0 with his second power play score at 5:33.

The Avs didn’t slow down, either: Makar scored his second goal at 12:48 from Darren Helm, and Erik Johnson and Nicolas Aube-Kubel added goals for the Avs.

NOTES: The Avs signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. ... Johnson’s goal gave him 62, moving him into a fourth-place tie with Rob Blake for most career goals for an Avs defenseman. … Eberle has scored a point in seven straight games. … With seven goals, Tanev has already matched his 2020-21 total. … Kuemper is 5-1 in his last six games.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Hosts Ottawa on Monday.

Kraken: Hosts Washington on Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports