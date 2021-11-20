Taiwan reports 4 new imported COVID cases

Taiwan reports four new imported COVID cases Saturday, but no local infections and no deaths. Taiwan reports four new imported COVID cases Saturday, but no local infections and no deaths. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed four new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday (Nov. 20), but no local infections and no deaths, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The four imported cases were two men and two women between the ages of 20 and 39. Two of them, both Taiwanese men, had arrived from Vietnam, one woman came from Myanmar and one woman traveled from Indonesia, landing in Taiwan between Nov. 5 and Nov. 18, according to a CECC news release. Apart from a woman in her 20s from Myanmar, the other new patients had all been fully vaccinated.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 16,520 coronavirus patients included 14,590 domestic cases and 1,876 imported ones, with the total death tally remaining at 848. Of the fatalities, 836 were the result of local infections, with New Taipei City registering 412 deaths and Taipei City 321.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Keelung reported 29 deaths, Taoyuan 27, Changhua 15, Hsinchu County 13, Taichung five, Miaoli three, Yilan and Hualien two each, and Hsinchu City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Nantou, Yunlin, Pingtung and Taitung one each. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from last year’s journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 111 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

