Williams scores 26 to lift Santa Clara over Cal Poly 87-57

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 12:41
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Williams had a career-high 26 points as Santa Clara rolled past Cal Poly 87-57 on Friday night.

PJ Pipes had 15 points for Santa Clara which is undefeated in its first games to start the season. Keshawn Justice scored 12 points and Carlos Stewart 11.

Kyle Colvin had 18 points for the Mustangs (1-3). Julien Franklin added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 14:21 GMT+08:00

