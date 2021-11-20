Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Pentagon official calls on US to drop 'one China' slogan

The term is conditional on China taking a peaceful approach but it has broken its promises, Schriver says

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 13:44
Project 2019 Institute Chairman Randall Schriver. 

Project 2019 Institute Chairman Randall Schriver.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States should stop mentioning the “one China” slogan, as it was conditional on Beijing’s peaceful approach to Taiwan, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said at a seminar Friday (Nov. 19).

The “one China” concept was based on the communist country’s peaceful handling of the “Taiwan issue.” However, as Beijing has torn up its promises and relentlessly threatens Taiwan, the U.S. no longer has an obligation to keep talking about “one China,” Schriver argued according to a CNA report.

The former official, who now chairs the Project 2049 Institute, made the remarks at a seminar organized by the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), a veteran pro-Taiwan Independence non-profit based in Washington, D.C.

Schriver called for the continued improvement of relations between the U.S. and Taiwan, until one day both sides realize "normal" diplomatic relations. He also hoped Washington could move toward the signing of a free trade agreement with Taiwan, or promote other issues Taipei was interested in, CNA reported.
Randall Schriver
One China
Formosan Association for Public Affairs
FAPA
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Chinese bullying

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan biggest winner of Biden-Xi Summit: Sankei Shimbun
Taiwan biggest winner of Biden-Xi Summit: Sankei Shimbun
2021/11/18 18:15
Time Magazine advert promotes Taiwan-US Education Initiative
Time Magazine advert promotes Taiwan-US Education Initiative
2021/11/15 15:30
Taiwan's foreign ministry reveals details of recent US congressional delegation
Taiwan's foreign ministry reveals details of recent US congressional delegation
2021/11/15 12:30
Australian defense minister pledges to follow US lead in defending Taiwan
Australian defense minister pledges to follow US lead in defending Taiwan
2021/11/14 11:09
Taiwan's MOFA rejects Beijing's 'one China' principle in APEC
Taiwan's MOFA rejects Beijing's 'one China' principle in APEC
2021/11/11 15:04