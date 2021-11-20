Former Pentagon official calls on US to drop 'one China' slogan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States should stop mentioning the “one China” slogan, as it was conditional on Beijing’s peaceful approach to Taiwan, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver said at a seminar Friday (Nov. 19).

The “one China” concept was based on the communist country’s peaceful handling of the “Taiwan issue.” However, as Beijing has torn up its promises and relentlessly threatens Taiwan, the U.S. no longer has an obligation to keep talking about “one China,” Schriver argued according to a CNA report.

The former official, who now chairs the Project 2049 Institute, made the remarks at a seminar organized by the Formosan Association for Public Affairs (FAPA), a veteran pro-Taiwan Independence non-profit based in Washington, D.C.

Schriver called for the continued improvement of relations between the U.S. and Taiwan, until one day both sides realize "normal" diplomatic relations. He also hoped Washington could move toward the signing of a free trade agreement with Taiwan, or promote other issues Taipei was interested in, CNA reported.