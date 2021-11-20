Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Masic scores 13 to lift Maine over Maine-Fort Kent 75-43

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 11:33
Masic scores 13 to lift Maine over Maine-Fort Kent 75-43

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Vukasin Masic had 13 points as Maine romped past NAIA-member Maine-Fort Kent 75-43 on Friday night.

Ata Turgut had seven assists for Maine (2-2) and Byron Ireland grabbed six rebounds.

Kristians Feierbergs, who led the Black Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with nine points per game, finished 1 for 5.

Aiden Grady had 11 points for the Bengals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026