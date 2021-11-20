Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Edmead scores 15 to lead Merrimack over Lehigh 55-45

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 11:11
Edmead scores 15 to lead Merrimack over Lehigh 55-45

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Malik Edmead had 15 points off the bench to carry Merrimack to a 55-45 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

Mikey Watkins had 10 points and seven assists for Merrimack (3-2). Jordan Minor (4) and Ziggy Reid (3) combined to block seven shots.

Evan Taylor had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (0-4). Jeameril Wilson added 12 points and nine rebounds and Dominic Parolin grabbed 12 rebounds.

Marques Wilson, who led the Mountain Hawks in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 12:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind