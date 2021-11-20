No Stephen Curry, no problem for Warriors against Pistons

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021... Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday,... Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins had 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night.

Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and held on to win after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after he had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They also were without Draymond Green because of a bruised thigh.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored a season-high 27 points.

HORNETS 121, PACERS 118

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Charlotte held off Indiana for its fifth straight victory.

Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington.

Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points. The Pacers lost all three of their games on a trip to fall to 2-9 overall.