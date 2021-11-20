Alexa
Late night inferno at Taiwan paper factory destroys two plants

Angry residents in area say multiple fires have broken out since factory began operation

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 12:03
Two factory buildings are destroyed by a fire in Miaoli County.

Two factory buildings are destroyed by a fire in Miaoli County. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire broke out late Friday (Nov. 19) evening at a paper product factory in Miaoli County, spreading quickly across over 3,300 square meters to destroy two buildings.

CNA reported the Miaoli County Fire Bureau received a report around 10:22 p.m. on Friday about a fire behind the Guotai Night Market in Zhunan Township. It promptly dispatched firefighters from Zhunan, Zaoqiao, Houlong, and Toufen to put it out.

By the time they arrived, the fire had devoured two plants, and firefighters quickly set up defenses near the edge of another paper product factory to prevent the fire from spreading further. According to Tsao Chun-feng (曹春風), commander on the scene, the fire also spread across the roof of three corrugated iron-covered houses located between the factories.

Firefighters at the scene. (CNA photo)

A total of 19 firefighting vehicles and 41 firefighters worked to put out the fire. No deaths or injuries were reported, per CNA.

At around 1:20 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 20) morning, the fire came under control. However, Tsao said due to the large number of flammable objects in the factories and smoldering over a large area, it will take some time before the fire is put out completely.

An unnamed local who claimed to have been a resident for 30 years told CNA that since the factories were built, there have been multiple fires over the years, and every time it has been severe and quick-spreading. While residents had complained to factory operators about safety issues, staff at the factory allegedly told them to have sympathy for their losses instead.

CNA cites the local as saying this is the fourth fire at the factory, and this time it reached the roof their house.

It may take some time to completely put out the fire. (CNA photo)
fire
Miaoli County
Zhunan Township

