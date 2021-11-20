Alexa
Sutherlin propels Minnesota past Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 10:23
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sean Sutherlin made all his seven-shot attempts coming off the bench for 19 points and Minnesota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 78-49 in non-conference play Friday night.

Sutherlin, a senior transfer who played for New Hampshire in 2019-20 before sitting out last season due to an injury, also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Golden Gophers (4-0).

E.J. Stephens added 14 points and three steals, sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Jamison Battle scored 14, while Luke Loewe pitched in with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Jalon Pipkins scored seven points in a game-opening 9-0 run for the Mastodons (2-1). Minnesota didn't score until Loewe's three-point play at the 16:27 mark. PFW led until Sutherlin sandwiched two three-point plays around Stephens' 3-pointer, giving the Golden Gophers a 26-22 lead with 6:12 before halftime. Minnesota never trailed again and Loewe's 3-pointer gave them a 31-26 lead at intermission.

Pipkins scored 19 points with six rebounds for PFW. Jarred Godfrey finished with 12 points and six boards.

The Mastodons shot 32.8% from the floor, 21.7% from distance and made half of their eight free throws. Minnesota shot 49% overall, 36.4% from distance and sank 14 of 18 foul shots in the first meeting between the schools.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-20 12:17 GMT+08:00

