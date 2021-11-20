Alexa
Four players in double figures for No. 5 NC State's win

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/20 10:10
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 18 points and six rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State pulled away from Kansas State for a 90-69 win on Friday night.

Diamond Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Wolfpack (4-1), and Raina Perez and Kayla Jones each scored 12 points.

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading scorer, finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds. She had been averaging 29.3 points per game, but the Wolfpack often denied her the ball.

Serena Sundell led the Wildcats (4-1) with 21 points.

NO. 22 WEST VIRGINIA 78, KENNESAW STATE 58

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and Esmery Martinez posted her 16th career double-double in West Virginia's win over Kennesaw State.

Martinez scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and KK Deans had 12 points for the Mountaineers (2-0).

Kennesaw State (2-2) shot 73% in the first quarter to take a 23-21 lead but West Virginia outscored the Owls 21-7 in the second quarter to take control.

