Walker paces Nebraska in 78-60 win over Idaho State

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 10:20
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walker scored 14 points making all five of his shots and Nebraska beat Idaho State 78-60 on Friday night.

Alonzo Verge Jr., and Keisei Tominaga — off the bench — each scored 11 for Nebraska. C.J. Wilcher scored 10.

Jared Rodriguez's 3-pointer with 2:47 before halftime brought Idaho State within 35-31. But Walker made 1 of 2 foul shots, Wilcher made a 3 and Walker threw down a dunk before the horn and Nebraska led 41-31 at the break.

Out of the break, Bryce McGowens had a dunk, Walker made a pair of fouls shots and followed with a three-point play and the Cornhuskers (2-2) led 48-38.

Austin Smellie made two foul shots for the Bengals, but Lat Mayen followed with a 3, McGowens with a jump shot and Kobe Webster's three-point play made it 55-40 with 13:01 left to play. Nebraska was up up double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Ford III scored 13 points for Idaho State (1-3), Smellie 12 and Tarik Cool 10.

Friday’s matchup was the second between the two programs, and first since a 98-72 Husker win on Dec. 3, 1994. Nebraska is 29-8 all-time against the Big Sky Conference.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Updated : 2021-11-20 12:17 GMT+08:00

