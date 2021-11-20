Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An unnamed civilian intending to get a flu vaccine shot at a clinic in Taipei received an AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine instead due to a mishap on Thursday (Nov. 18).

According to the Taipei City Government Department of Health’s press release, the individual originally went to the clinic for an out-of-pocket flu shot. However, medical staff did not follow confirmation procedures properly, and got the wrong vaccine.

The individual, who had been vaccinated with a BioNTech (BNT) shot on Oct. 18, thus received an AZ shot. Staff members immediately noticed the mistake and explained to the individual what happened, as well as possible side effects.

After 30 minutes of observation, during which time the individual showed no signs of discomfort, they were discharged and are scheduled to return for a follow-up appointment on Thursday (Nov. 25). Central Epidemic Command Center Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) told CNA on Saturday (Nov. 20) morning that the individual is considered fully vaccinated, and will not require further doses.

The clinic administered three flu vaccines and 192 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including the mistaken shot, on Thursday. All vaccinations at the clinic have been suspended until further notice, and the 660 people remaining who made appointments will be reassigned to receive shots at nearby medical facilities.