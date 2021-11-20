Alexa
Walters scores 21 to carry Northeastern over Duquesne 71-55

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 09:32
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Shaquille Walters had a career-high 21 points as Northeastern topped Duquesne 71-55 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday night.

Vito Cubrilo had 11 points for Northeastern (2-2). Chris Doherty added 10 points. Nikola Djogo had eight rebounds.

Amir Spears had 15 points for the Dukes (1-3). Tre Williams added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 11:23 GMT+08:00

