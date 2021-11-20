South Taiwan early-morning freeway accident injures 7

First responders rescue a victim in an accident from a car early Saturday morning. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo) First responders rescue a victim in an accident from a car early Saturday morning. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car hit a broken-down car that stopped in the middle of National Freeway 1 in Chiayi County early Saturday (Nov. 20) morning, injuring seven people including two children.

A man surnamed Huang (黃) parked his rental car in the middle of the southbound freeway due to technical issues, according to CNA. Soon after a man surnamed Chen (陳) hit the car from behind, allegedly because he was not paying attention to traffic in front of him.

After receiving a report about someone trapped in a car and multiple injuries, the Chiayi County Fire Bureau dispatched four ambulances and two rescue vehicles.

Among the injured, a 20-year-old woman sustained a possible fracture of her upper-left arm; a 40-year-old man and 60-year-old woman reported chest pains; a 9-year-old girl reported pain in her toes, and suffered facial lacerations; an 8-year-old boy reported neck pain, and suffered lacerations to the back of the head. Also, a 20-year-old man had no visible injuries but was nevertheless sent to the Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with the others for treatment.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man fractured his upper-right arm, suffered lacerations on his forehead, and reported pain in his buttocks; a 21-year-old man had a swollen left cheek and pain in his right ankle. The two were sent to the Chi Mei Hospital in Liuying, Tainan, CNA reported.

As the police have yet to conduct sobriety tests, the exact cause of the accident remains to be determined. CNA cited the National Highway Police Bureau as saying that not paying attention to traffic ahead ranks as the second major reason for accidents on the freeway, and accounted for 5,507 accidents between January and October 2021.