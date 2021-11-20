Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

South Taiwan early-morning freeway accident injures 7

Following car hits broken-down car parked in middle of freeway

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 10:41
First responders rescue a victim in an accident from a car early Saturday morning. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

First responders rescue a victim in an accident from a car early Saturday morning. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A car hit a broken-down car that stopped in the middle of National Freeway 1 in Chiayi County early Saturday (Nov. 20) morning, injuring seven people including two children.

A man surnamed Huang (黃) parked his rental car in the middle of the southbound freeway due to technical issues, according to CNA. Soon after a man surnamed Chen (陳) hit the car from behind, allegedly because he was not paying attention to traffic in front of him.

After receiving a report about someone trapped in a car and multiple injuries, the Chiayi County Fire Bureau dispatched four ambulances and two rescue vehicles.

Among the injured, a 20-year-old woman sustained a possible fracture of her upper-left arm; a 40-year-old man and 60-year-old woman reported chest pains; a 9-year-old girl reported pain in her toes, and suffered facial lacerations; an 8-year-old boy reported neck pain, and suffered lacerations to the back of the head. Also, a 20-year-old man had no visible injuries but was nevertheless sent to the Chiayi Chang Gung Memorial Hospital with the others for treatment.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man fractured his upper-right arm, suffered lacerations on his forehead, and reported pain in his buttocks; a 21-year-old man had a swollen left cheek and pain in his right ankle. The two were sent to the Chi Mei Hospital in Liuying, Tainan, CNA reported.

As the police have yet to conduct sobriety tests, the exact cause of the accident remains to be determined. CNA cited the National Highway Police Bureau as saying that not paying attention to traffic ahead ranks as the second major reason for accidents on the freeway, and accounted for 5,507 accidents between January and October 2021.
accident
car accident
traffic accident
National Highway 1
Chiayi County

RELATED ARTICLES

Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
Third hiking accident happens on Taiwan’s Alishan in less than one month
2021/11/17 18:05
Japan asks China show restraint with military activities near Diaoyutai Islands
Japan asks China show restraint with military activities near Diaoyutai Islands
2021/11/11 16:11
Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to offer drop-in COVID vaccinations at MRT station
Southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung to offer drop-in COVID vaccinations at MRT station
2021/11/09 15:19
Trucker saved from edge of overpass in central Taiwan
Trucker saved from edge of overpass in central Taiwan
2021/11/08 13:23
Multiple cars crash on Taipei's Yangmingshan, injuring 5
Multiple cars crash on Taipei's Yangmingshan, injuring 5
2021/11/08 12:25

Updated : 2021-11-20 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
Taipei Costco branch closes over breakthrough COVID case
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
The Biden-Xi Summit: There is Really No Point Talking to the PRC
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Biden says it's up to Taiwanese to decide independence
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
Taiwan McDonald's to adjust food prices from Nov. 24
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Stalking now a crime in Taiwan
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026