LeBron James back in action for Lakers in Boston

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 08:46
BOSTON (AP) — LeBron James was back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night against the Boston Celtics after missing eight game because of an abdominal strain.

After the 36-year-old James finished a shooting session and walked off the court about an hour before the game, the Lakers tweeted that “The King has arrived … and will play.” They team later added: “He's back.”

Earlier, coach Frank Vogel said James was a game-time decision.

The Lakers went 3-5 without James.

