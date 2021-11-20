Alexa
2nd US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue announced

Under Secretary Jose Fernandez to lead online panel aimed at deepening economic ties

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 09:44
Various Taiwan government officials and former AIT Director Christensen (second from right) join trade talks in 2020. (MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD) led by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez will take place on Monday (Nov. 22), the U.S. Department of State announced on Friday (Nov. 19).

Co-organized by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), it will be held online this year. Taiwan’s government officials will attend via video call, CNA reported.

The inaugural EPPD took place in November 2020, during which Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) attended along with a small delegation in Washington D.C., while Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and other officials attended online in Taipei. The event aims “to advance cooperation on a broad range of economic issues and forge closer economic and commercial ties between the United States and Taiwan,” according to the U.S. Department of State.

“Our partnership is built on strong two-way trade and investment, people-to-people ties, and in common defense of freedom and shared democratic values."

Taiwan and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the 2020 EPPD. "Unprecedented high-level talks” prioritized collaboration in the semiconductor industry, per an earlier report. It also covered topics such as scientific technology, 5G and telecommunication security, and supply chains, CNA reported.
