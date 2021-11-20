Alexa
Nkereuwem scores 15 to carry Longwood over American 82-42

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 08:24
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 15 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 82-42 win over American on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 14 points for Longwood (3-1). Isaiah Wilkins added 11 points. Justin Hill had six assists.

Johnny O'Neil had 11 points for the Eagles (2-2).

Stacy Beckton Jr., who led the Eagles in scoring heading into the matchup with 19 points per game, was held to only four.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 09:49 GMT+08:00

