Groves scores 24, leads Sooners over Indiana State 87-63

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 08:01
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in leading Oklahoma to an 87-63 victory over Indiana State on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational semifinal.

Groves was 10-of-15 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers. Jordan Goldwire added 14 points and Umoja Gibson and Tanner's brother, Jacob Groves, scored 11 each. The Sooners (4-0) shot over 56% in the second half when they broke the game open.

Division II transfer Cameron Henry had a season-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with eight rebounds to lead the Sycamores (3-3). Micha Thomas added 12 points and Cooper Neese 11.

The Sooners led the entire second half though the Sycamores stayed within single digits until Ethan Chargois' 3-pointer with 15 minutes remaining. His shot came early in a 23-4 run that put Oklahoma ahead by 25 after a 3-pointer by Tanner Groves.

Tanner Groves scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to lead Oklahoma to a 38-30 halftime lead. Jacob Groves had five points in a 13-0 run that gave the Sooners a 19-10 lead midway through the half. Three-pointers by Tanner Groves and Alston Mason in the final minute put the Sooners on top 38-30 at the break.

The Sooners will play Utah State in Sunday's tournament title game with the Sycamores taking on New Mexico State

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-20 09:49 GMT+08:00

