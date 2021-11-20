Alexa
UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing- The Times

2021/11/20 14:00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly sesion of Prime Ministers Questions at Parliament in London, Wedn...

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported https://bit.ly/3CEfDU6 on Saturday.

An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the newspaper said.

Under one option, British ministers would not attend the Games, although the ambassador to China would, Times added.

Five Conservative politicians wrote to Johnson urging him to ban any official UK diplomatic representation at the Winter Olympics in February, according to the report.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday that the United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

