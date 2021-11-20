Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pelicans' Louzada suspended for 25 games for drug violation

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 07:13
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada during the second half of an NBA basketball ...

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, dunks against New Orleans Pelicans forward Didi Louzada during the second half of an NBA basketball ...

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans reserve small forward Did Louzada has been suspended 25 games for violating the the NBA's performance enhancing drug rules.

Louzada’s suspension, announced by NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, began Friday when the Pelicans hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-5 Louzada, who joined the Pelicans last season, has played in just two games this season and has not scored.

“We were disappointed to learn that Didi Louzada violated the NBA-NBPA Anti-Drug Program," said Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin. "After speaking with Didi, we are confident that he understands the full gravity of the situation and regrets the decisions that led to the suspension.

"We fully support Didi on and off the court as he learns and grows from this experience,” Griffin added.

Louzada is from Brazil and initially joined the NBA in 2019, when he was a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Hawks.

Updated : 2021-11-20 09:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA