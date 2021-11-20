Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saints without Kamara, both offensive tackles vs. Eagles

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 06:44
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 202...

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 202...

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game Sunday in Philadelphia, and New Orleans also will be without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Kamara, who missed last week's loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis early this week before missing practice on both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for this week's game against the Eagles.

Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiveing.

Armstead, who has knee and shoulder injuries, also did not play last week. Ramczyk, who has a knee injury, will miss his first game this season.

Taysom Hill, a reserve quarterback who enters the game to run the option and also plays tight end and on special teams, returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

New Orleans also ruled out several other players: receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee) and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

While all three of those players are reserves, Kpassagnon is tied for the team lead in sacks with four.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-20 08:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA