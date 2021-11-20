Alexa
Brajkovic carries Davidson past Penn 72-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 06:49
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points for Davidson (2-2). Michael Jones added 13 points. Hyunjung Lee had 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 13 points for the Quakers (2-4). Jelani Williams added 10 points.

Jonah Charles, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to five.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

