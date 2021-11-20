The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,060 yards; Par 72 b-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club 7,005 yards; Par 70 Purse: $7.2 million Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Talor Gooch 64a-65b—129 -13 John Huh 63b-67a—130 -12 Sebastian Munoz 60b-70a—130 -12 Mackenzie Hughes 63a-68b—131 -11 Taylor Moore 66a-65b—131 -11 Zach Johnson 61b-71a—132 -10 Seamus Power 63b-69a—132 -10 Scott Stallings 63a-69b—132 -10 Corey Conners 62b-71a—133 -9 Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -9 David Skinns 64b-69a—133 -9 Russell Henley 64a-70b—134 -8 Jim Herman 65b-69a—134 -8 Lee Hodges 65a-69b—134 -8 Lanto Griffin 65b-70a—135 -7 Adam Hadwin 67a-68b—135 -7 Sung Kang 67a-68b—135 -7 Russell Knox 67b-68a—135 -7 Luke List 68a-67b—135 -7 William McGirt 66b-69a—135 -7 Max McGreevy 66a-69b—135 -7 Keith Mitchell 68a-67b—135 -7 Aaron Rai 68a-67b—135 -7 Chez Reavie 63a-72b—135 -7 Justin Rose 67a-68b—135 -7 Matthias Schwab 67b-68a—135 -7 Cameron Smith 64b-71a—135 -7 J.J. Spaun 64b-71a—135 -7 Brendan Steele 66b-69a—135 -7 Jonathan Byrd 64b-72a—136 -6 Bill Haas 65a-71b—136 -6 Matt Kuchar 65b-71a—136 -6 Matthew NeSmith 67b-69a—136 -6 Patrick Rodgers 64b-72a—136 -6 Scottie Scheffler 63b-73a—136 -6 Webb Simpson 69a-67b—136 -6 Jhonattan Vegas 64a-72b—136 -6 Cameron Young 65b-71a—136 -6 Brian Gay 64b-73a—137 -5 Doug Ghim 66b-71a—137 -5 Michael Gligic 65b-72a—137 -5 Nate Lashley 63b-74a—137 -5 Tyler McCumber 69a-68b—137 -5 Troy Merritt 66a-71b—137 -5 Andrew Novak 67a-70b—137 -5 Taylor Pendrith 68a-69b—137 -5 Mito Pereira 67b-70a—137 -5 Scott Piercy 69a-68b—137 -5 Kevin Streelman 68b-69a—137 -5 Michael Thompson 66b-71a—137 -5 Matt Wallace 65b-72a—137 -5 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66b-72a—138 -4 Wyndham Clark 66b-72a—138 -4 Joshua Creel 68a-70b—138 -4 Joel Dahmen 65b-73a—138 -4 Mickey DeMorat 63b-75a—138 -4 Nick Hardy 69b-69a—138 -4 Brian Harman 66b-72a—138 -4 Charles Howell III 68a-70b—138 -4 Adam Long 67a-71b—138 -4 Davis Love III 68a-70b—138 -4 Peter Malnati 68b-70a—138 -4 Denny McCarthy 66b-72a—138 -4 Adam Scott 67b-71a—138 -4 Roger Sloan 67b-71a—138 -4 Austin Smotherman 65b-73a—138 -4 Brandt Snedeker 68a-70b—138 -4 Kyle Stanley 70a-68b—138 -4 Vincent Whaley 65a-73b—138 -4 Jared Wolfe 68b-70a—138 -4 Dylan Wu 66a-72b—138 -4 Louis Oosthuizen 69b-WD Rory Sabbatini 68a-DQ

Missed Cut