Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The RSM Classic Par Scores

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 06:54
The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,060 yards; Par 72 b-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club 7,005 yards; Par 70 Purse: $7.2 million Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Talor Gooch 64a-65b—129 -13
John Huh 63b-67a—130 -12
Sebastian Munoz 60b-70a—130 -12
Mackenzie Hughes 63a-68b—131 -11
Taylor Moore 66a-65b—131 -11
Zach Johnson 61b-71a—132 -10
Seamus Power 63b-69a—132 -10
Scott Stallings 63a-69b—132 -10
Corey Conners 62b-71a—133 -9
Tom Hoge 65a-68b—133 -9
David Skinns 64b-69a—133 -9
Russell Henley 64a-70b—134 -8
Jim Herman 65b-69a—134 -8
Lee Hodges 65a-69b—134 -8
Lanto Griffin 65b-70a—135 -7
Adam Hadwin 67a-68b—135 -7
Sung Kang 67a-68b—135 -7
Russell Knox 67b-68a—135 -7
Luke List 68a-67b—135 -7
William McGirt 66b-69a—135 -7
Max McGreevy 66a-69b—135 -7
Keith Mitchell 68a-67b—135 -7
Aaron Rai 68a-67b—135 -7
Chez Reavie 63a-72b—135 -7
Justin Rose 67a-68b—135 -7
Matthias Schwab 67b-68a—135 -7
Cameron Smith 64b-71a—135 -7
J.J. Spaun 64b-71a—135 -7
Brendan Steele 66b-69a—135 -7
Jonathan Byrd 64b-72a—136 -6
Bill Haas 65a-71b—136 -6
Matt Kuchar 65b-71a—136 -6
Matthew NeSmith 67b-69a—136 -6
Patrick Rodgers 64b-72a—136 -6
Scottie Scheffler 63b-73a—136 -6
Webb Simpson 69a-67b—136 -6
Jhonattan Vegas 64a-72b—136 -6
Cameron Young 65b-71a—136 -6
Brian Gay 64b-73a—137 -5
Doug Ghim 66b-71a—137 -5
Michael Gligic 65b-72a—137 -5
Nate Lashley 63b-74a—137 -5
Tyler McCumber 69a-68b—137 -5
Troy Merritt 66a-71b—137 -5
Andrew Novak 67a-70b—137 -5
Taylor Pendrith 68a-69b—137 -5
Mito Pereira 67b-70a—137 -5
Scott Piercy 69a-68b—137 -5
Kevin Streelman 68b-69a—137 -5
Michael Thompson 66b-71a—137 -5
Matt Wallace 65b-72a—137 -5
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66b-72a—138 -4
Wyndham Clark 66b-72a—138 -4
Joshua Creel 68a-70b—138 -4
Joel Dahmen 65b-73a—138 -4
Mickey DeMorat 63b-75a—138 -4
Nick Hardy 69b-69a—138 -4
Brian Harman 66b-72a—138 -4
Charles Howell III 68a-70b—138 -4
Adam Long 67a-71b—138 -4
Davis Love III 68a-70b—138 -4
Peter Malnati 68b-70a—138 -4
Denny McCarthy 66b-72a—138 -4
Adam Scott 67b-71a—138 -4
Roger Sloan 67b-71a—138 -4
Austin Smotherman 65b-73a—138 -4
Brandt Snedeker 68a-70b—138 -4
Kyle Stanley 70a-68b—138 -4
Vincent Whaley 65a-73b—138 -4
Jared Wolfe 68b-70a—138 -4
Dylan Wu 66a-72b—138 -4
Louis Oosthuizen 69b-WD
Rory Sabbatini 68a-DQ
Missed Cut
Hayden Buckley 67b-72a—139 -3
Bronson Burgoon 67b-72a—139 -3
Jason Day 70a-69b—139 -3
Harris English 69a-70b—139 -3
Brice Garnett 66b-73a—139 -3
Chesson Hadley 63b-76a—139 -3
Brandon Hagy 64b-75a—139 -3
Kramer Hickok 68a-71b—139 -3
Patton Kizzire 67a-72b—139 -3
David Lipsky 67b-72a—139 -3
Justin Lower 67a-72b—139 -3
Greyson Sigg 64b-75a—139 -3
Alex Smalley 67b-72a—139 -3
Robert Streb 68a-71b—139 -3
Brian Stuard 69a-70b—139 -3
Adam Svensson 71a-68b—139 -3
Brendon Todd 66b-73a—139 -3
D.J. Trahan 71a-68b—139 -3
Lucas Glover 71a-69b—140 -2
Emiliano Grillo 68b-72a—140 -2
Danny Lee 69a-71b—140 -2
Doc Redman 65a-75b—140 -2
Davis Riley 67b-73a—140 -2
Paul Barjon 69a-72b—141 -1
Harry Higgs 70b-71a—141 -1
Max Homa 66b-75a—141 -1
Stephan Jaeger 66b-75a—141 -1
Matt Jones 68b-73a—141 -1
Chris Kirk 67b-74a—141 -1
Anirban Lahiri 68a-73b—141 -1
Trey Mullinax 67b-74a—141 -1
Andrew Putnam 66b-75a—141 -1
Callum Tarren 70b-71a—141 -1
Vaughn Taylor 73a-68b—141 -1
Sahith Theegala 70a-71b—141 -1
Nick Watney 71a-70b—141 -1
Ludvig Aberg 72a-70b—142 E
Ryan Armour 67b-75a—142 E
Tyler Duncan 70a-72b—142 E
Branden Grace 67a-75b—142 E
David Hearn 68a-74b—142 E
Ben Kohles 67a-75b—142 E
Kelly Kraft 65b-77a—142 E
Joaquin Niemann 67b-75a—142 E
Henrik Norlander 68b-74a—142 E
Chad Ramey 73a-69b—142 E
Kevin Tway 70a-72b—142 E
Peter Uihlein 71a-71b—142 E
Ben Crane 74a-69b—143 +1
Cameron Davis 73a-70b—143 +1
Luke Donald 68a-75b—143 +1
Scott Gutschewski 68b-75a—143 +1
Andrew Landry 68a-75b—143 +1
Alex Noren 71b-72a—143 +1
Sepp Straka 68b-75a—143 +1
Chris Stroud 67a-76b—143 +1
Hudson Swafford 72a-71b—143 +1
Camilo Villegas 70a-73b—143 +1
Richy Werenski 71a-72b—143 +1
Kyle Wilshire 73a-70b—143 +1
Hank Lebioda 64b-80a—144 +2
Graeme McDowell 68b-76a—144 +2
Davis Thompson 71a-73b—144 +2
Kevin Yu 71b-73a—144 +2
Stewart Cink 68a-77b—145 +3
Kurt Kitayama 67a-78b—145 +3
Seth Reeves 70a-75b—145 +3
Sam Ryder 65b-80a—145 +3
Jimmy Walker 69b-76a—145 +3
Joseph Bramlett 71b-75a—146 +4
Austin Cook 73b-73a—146 +4
Brett Drewitt 72a-74b—146 +4
J.T. Poston 71b-75a—146 +4
Curtis Thompson 73a-73b—146 +4
Dawie Van der Walt 70a-76b—146 +4
Carl Yuan 71a-75b—146 +4
J.P. Griffin 71a-76b—147 +5
Kevin Kisner 76a-71b—147 +5
Brandon Wu 73a-74b—147 +5
Keegan Bradley 67b-81a—148 +6
Dylan Frittelli 69b-80a—149 +7
Martin Trainer 70b-79a—149 +7
Jonas Blixt 77a-73b—150 +8

Updated : 2021-11-20 08:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA