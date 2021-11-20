Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID-19 list, out against Chiefs

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 06:31
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass for a first down before being tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon in the firs...

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) catches a pass for a first down before being tackled by Atlanta Falcons safety Duron Harmon in the firs...

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys' game Sunday at Kansas City.

The timing of the move Friday raises questions about Cooper's availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.

The seventh-year pro's absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.

The Cowboys have the depth to absorb the loss of the player considered their No. 1 receiver since he was acquired him from the Raiders in a midseason trade in 2018.

Besides Lamb's team-leading six touchdowns receiving, Cedrick Wilson has three. Malik Turner has his first career two-TD game this season, although both after the Cowboys fell behind by 30 in a 30-16 loss to Denver.

Although Cooper has battled nagging injuries frequently since coming to Dallas, he hasn't missed a game since the trade. The COVID-19 absence will end a run of 50 consecutive regular-season games with the Cowboys.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-20 08:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA