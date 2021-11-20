Alexa
Asberry scores 24 to lead Texas State past Dixie State 85-65

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 06:42
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Asberry had 24 points as Texas State defeated Dixie State 85-65 on Friday at the Empire Classic.

Shelby Adams had 14 points for Texas State (2-2) as did Nate Martin. Isiah Small had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cameron Gooden had 18 points for the Trailblazers (1-2). Hunter Schofield added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 08:20 GMT+08:00

