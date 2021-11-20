Alexa
Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Intuit, Moderna rise

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 05:26
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Intuit Inc., up $63.40 to $692.34.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc., down $8.71 to $150.03.

The maker of chipmaking equipment reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Ross Stores Inc., down $6.74 to $112.78.

The discount retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $3.24 to $215.65.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt its inventory through the middle of 2022.

Moderna Inc., up $12.37 to $263.78.

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines gained ground after U.S. regulators approved booster shots for all adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 92 cents to $45.40.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.94 to $60.67.

Energy companies fell as the price of U.S. crude oil slipped.

Farfetch Ltd., down $6.33 to $39.26.

The online luxury fashion retailer's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Updated : 2021-11-20 07:41 GMT+08:00

