Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Titans rule out Dupree, Davis among 7 out against Texans

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 04:57
Titans rule out Dupree, Davis among 7 out against Texans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Bud Dupree is among seven Titans ruled out for Sunday's game with the Houston Texans.

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that right guard Nate Davis (concussion), linebacker David Long (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Rashaan Evans (ankle), cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion) also will be held out against the Texans (1-8).

The Titans (8-2) go into Sunday's game having won six straight, the NFL's longest active streak. They've also used an league-high 82 players, two off the mark set by Miami in 2019 and tied by San Francisco in 2020.

Dupree left last weekend's win over the Saints in the opening minutes with an abdominal injury. Davis played last weekend but did not practice all week. This will the second game he's missed because of a concussion in three weeks.

Swaim was added to the injury report Thursday after not practicing. He's fourth on the Titans with 18 catches, and McNichols is second with 25 receptions.

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins is questionable with a chest injury after not practicing the past two days.

Receiver A.J. Brown was given Friday off for rest.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-20 06:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind