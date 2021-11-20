Alexa
Akot scores 16 to carry Boise State over Temple 82-62

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 03:55
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Emmanuel Akot posted 16 points and six assists as Boise State romped past Temple 82-62 in the Charleston Classic on Friday.

Akot made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Abu Kigab had 13 points and six assists for Boise State (2-2). Mladen Armus added 11 points. Marcus Shaver Jr. had 10 points.

Khalif Battle had 19 points for the Owls (1-3). Sage Tolbert III added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 06:14 GMT+08:00

