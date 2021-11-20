Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/11/20 04:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 78.76 79.92 75.37 76.11 Down 2.90
Dec 78.29 79.33 75.09 75.94 Down 2.47
Jan 77.41 78.47 74.44 75.23 Down 2.32
Feb 76.47 77.52 73.69 74.42 Down 2.20
Mar 75.55 76.64 73.00 73.66 Down 2.10
Apr 74.79 75.80 72.38 72.95 Down 2.02
May 74.08 75.09 71.73 72.29 Down 1.96
Jun 73.42 74.30 71.21 71.67 Down 1.90
Jul 73.63 73.63 70.66 71.09 Down 1.86
Aug 72.18 72.96 70.12 70.55 Down 1.81
Sep 71.65 72.28 69.74 70.03 Down 1.78
Oct 71.75 71.75 69.30 69.54 Down 1.76
Nov 70.65 71.51 68.70 69.09 Down 1.73
Dec 68.60 69.00 68.60 68.62 Down 1.69
Jan 68.18 Down 1.67
Feb 67.77 Down 1.65
Mar 67.40 Down 1.63
Apr 67.05 Down 1.62
May 68.11 68.77 66.49 66.73 Down 1.61
Jun 66.38 Down 1.59
Jul 66.05 Down 1.59
Aug 65.75 Down 1.58
Sep 65.48 Down 1.56
Oct 65.23 Down 1.55
Nov 66.41 66.92 64.82 65.00 Down 1.54
Dec 64.95 65.25 64.71 64.71 Down 1.53
Jan 64.43 Down 1.52
Feb 64.17 Down 1.50
Mar 63.94 Down 1.48
Apr 63.73 Down 1.48
May 64.05 64.05 63.53 63.53 Down 1.46
Jun 63.29 Down 1.44
Jul 63.06 Down 1.44
Aug 62.85 Down 1.43
Sep 62.67 Down 1.41
Oct 62.51 Down 1.39
Nov 62.77 63.61 62.26 62.36 Down 1.38
Dec 62.14 Down 1.38
Jan 61.94 Down 1.38
Feb 61.76 Down 1.37
Mar 61.60 Down 1.37
Apr 61.46 Down 1.37
May 61.29 Down 1.34
Jun 61.07 Down 1.34
Jul 60.95 Down 1.33
Aug 60.80 Down 1.33
Sep 60.66 Down 1.33
Oct 60.55 Down 1.32
Nov 61.50 62.00 60.44 60.44 Down 1.32
Dec 60.28 Down 1.31
Jan 60.14 Down 1.29
Feb 59.99 Down 1.28
Mar 59.87 Down 1.27
Apr 59.80 Down 1.25
May 59.72 Down 1.23
Jun 59.59 Down 1.22
Jul 59.45 Down 1.21
Aug 59.36 Down 1.21
Sep 59.30 Down 1.21
Oct 59.24 Down 1.19
Nov 60.00 60.00 59.21 59.21 Down 1.18
Dec 59.10 Down 1.17
Jan 58.96 Down 1.18
Feb 58.85 Down 1.18
Mar 58.77 Down 1.18
Apr 58.74 Down 1.17
May 58.71 Down 1.17
Jun 58.63 Down 1.17
Jul 58.51 Down 1.17
Aug 58.45 Down 1.17
Sep 58.42 Down 1.17
Oct 58.40 Down 1.16
Nov 58.42 Down 1.16
Dec 58.36 Down 1.16
Jan 58.39 Down 1.16
Feb 58.34 Down 1.16
Mar 58.37 Down 1.16
Apr 58.35 Down 1.16
May 58.31 Down 1.16
Jun 58.38 Down 1.16
Jul 58.37 Down 1.16
Aug 58.33 Down 1.16
Sep 58.33 Down 1.16
Oct 58.32 Down 1.16
Nov 59.00 59.00 58.25 58.25 Down 1.16
Dec 58.32 Down 1.16
Jan 58.31 Down 1.16
Feb 58.35 Down 1.16
Mar 58.37 Down 1.16
Apr 58.37 Down 1.16
May 58.20 Down 1.16
Jun 58.22 Down 1.16
Jul 58.21 Down 1.16
Aug 58.20 Down 1.16
Sep 58.18 Down 1.16
Oct 58.15 Down 1.16
Nov 58.12 Down 1.16
Dec 58.16 Down 1.16
Jan 58.19 Down 1.16
Feb 58.19 Down 1.16
Mar 58.19 Down 1.16
Apr 58.19 Down 1.16
May 58.20 Down 1.16
Jun 58.24 Down 1.16
Jul 58.29 Down 1.16
Aug 58.31 Down 1.16
Sep 58.34 Down 1.16
Oct 58.36 Down 1.16
Nov 58.37 Down 1.16
Dec 58.45 Down 1.16
Jan 58.53 Down 1.16
Feb 58.59 Down 1.16
Mar 58.62 Down 1.16
Apr 58.62 Down 1.16
May 58.57 Down 1.16
Jun 58.58 Down 1.16
Jul 58.56 Down 1.16
Aug 58.58 Down 1.16
Sep 58.63 Down 1.16
Oct 58.72 Down 1.16
Nov 58.67 Down 1.16
Dec 58.79 Down 1.16
Jan 58.96 Down 1.16

Updated : 2021-11-20 06:13 GMT+08:00

