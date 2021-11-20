New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|78.76
|79.92
|75.37
|76.11 Down 2.90
|Dec
|78.29
|79.33
|75.09
|75.94 Down 2.47
|Jan
|77.41
|78.47
|74.44
|75.23 Down 2.32
|Feb
|76.47
|77.52
|73.69
|74.42 Down 2.20
|Mar
|75.55
|76.64
|73.00
|73.66 Down 2.10
|Apr
|74.79
|75.80
|72.38
|72.95 Down 2.02
|May
|74.08
|75.09
|71.73
|72.29 Down 1.96
|Jun
|73.42
|74.30
|71.21
|71.67 Down 1.90
|Jul
|73.63
|73.63
|70.66
|71.09 Down 1.86
|Aug
|72.18
|72.96
|70.12
|70.55 Down 1.81
|Sep
|71.65
|72.28
|69.74
|70.03 Down 1.78
|Oct
|71.75
|71.75
|69.30
|69.54 Down 1.76
|Nov
|70.65
|71.51
|68.70
|69.09 Down 1.73
|Dec
|68.60
|69.00
|68.60
|68.62 Down 1.69
|Jan
|68.18 Down 1.67
|Feb
|67.77 Down 1.65
|Mar
|67.40 Down 1.63
|Apr
|67.05 Down 1.62
|May
|68.11
|68.77
|66.49
|66.73 Down 1.61
|Jun
|66.38 Down 1.59
|Jul
|66.05 Down 1.59
|Aug
|65.75 Down 1.58
|Sep
|65.48 Down 1.56
|Oct
|65.23 Down 1.55
|Nov
|66.41
|66.92
|64.82
|65.00 Down 1.54
|Dec
|64.95
|65.25
|64.71
|64.71 Down 1.53
|Jan
|64.43 Down 1.52
|Feb
|64.17 Down 1.50
|Mar
|63.94 Down 1.48
|Apr
|63.73 Down 1.48
|May
|64.05
|64.05
|63.53
|63.53 Down 1.46
|Jun
|63.29 Down 1.44
|Jul
|63.06 Down 1.44
|Aug
|62.85 Down 1.43
|Sep
|62.67 Down 1.41
|Oct
|62.51 Down 1.39
|Nov
|62.77
|63.61
|62.26
|62.36 Down 1.38
|Dec
|62.14 Down 1.38
|Jan
|61.94 Down 1.38
|Feb
|61.76 Down 1.37
|Mar
|61.60 Down 1.37
|Apr
|61.46 Down 1.37
|May
|61.29 Down 1.34
|Jun
|61.07 Down 1.34
|Jul
|60.95 Down 1.33
|Aug
|60.80 Down 1.33
|Sep
|60.66 Down 1.33
|Oct
|60.55 Down 1.32
|Nov
|61.50
|62.00
|60.44
|60.44 Down 1.32
|Dec
|60.28 Down 1.31
|Jan
|60.14 Down 1.29
|Feb
|59.99 Down 1.28
|Mar
|59.87 Down 1.27
|Apr
|59.80 Down 1.25
|May
|59.72 Down 1.23
|Jun
|59.59 Down 1.22
|Jul
|59.45 Down 1.21
|Aug
|59.36 Down 1.21
|Sep
|59.30 Down 1.21
|Oct
|59.24 Down 1.19
|Nov
|60.00
|60.00
|59.21
|59.21 Down 1.18
|Dec
|59.10 Down 1.17
|Jan
|58.96 Down 1.18
|Feb
|58.85 Down 1.18
|Mar
|58.77 Down 1.18
|Apr
|58.74 Down 1.17
|May
|58.71 Down 1.17
|Jun
|58.63 Down 1.17
|Jul
|58.51 Down 1.17
|Aug
|58.45 Down 1.17
|Sep
|58.42 Down 1.17
|Oct
|58.40 Down 1.16
|Nov
|58.42 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.36 Down 1.16
|Jan
|58.39 Down 1.16
|Feb
|58.34 Down 1.16
|Mar
|58.37 Down 1.16
|Apr
|58.35 Down 1.16
|May
|58.31 Down 1.16
|Jun
|58.38 Down 1.16
|Jul
|58.37 Down 1.16
|Aug
|58.33 Down 1.16
|Sep
|58.33 Down 1.16
|Oct
|58.32 Down 1.16
|Nov
|59.00
|59.00
|58.25
|58.25 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.32 Down 1.16
|Jan
|58.31 Down 1.16
|Feb
|58.35 Down 1.16
|Mar
|58.37 Down 1.16
|Apr
|58.37 Down 1.16
|May
|58.20 Down 1.16
|Jun
|58.22 Down 1.16
|Jul
|58.21 Down 1.16
|Aug
|58.20 Down 1.16
|Sep
|58.18 Down 1.16
|Oct
|58.15 Down 1.16
|Nov
|58.12 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.16 Down 1.16
|Jan
|58.19 Down 1.16
|Feb
|58.19 Down 1.16
|Mar
|58.19 Down 1.16
|Apr
|58.19 Down 1.16
|May
|58.20 Down 1.16
|Jun
|58.24 Down 1.16
|Jul
|58.29 Down 1.16
|Aug
|58.31 Down 1.16
|Sep
|58.34 Down 1.16
|Oct
|58.36 Down 1.16
|Nov
|58.37 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.45 Down 1.16
|Jan
|58.53 Down 1.16
|Feb
|58.59 Down 1.16
|Mar
|58.62 Down 1.16
|Apr
|58.62 Down 1.16
|May
|58.57 Down 1.16
|Jun
|58.58 Down 1.16
|Jul
|58.56 Down 1.16
|Aug
|58.58 Down 1.16
|Sep
|58.63 Down 1.16
|Oct
|58.72 Down 1.16
|Nov
|58.67 Down 1.16
|Dec
|58.79 Down 1.16
|Jan
|58.96 Down 1.16