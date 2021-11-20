Alexa
Jones scores 19 to lead Utah State past New Mexico St. 85-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 04:03
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rylan Jones posted 19 points as Utah State defeated New Mexico State 85-58 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Jones made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Justin Bean had 17 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (3-1). Brandon Horvath added 12 points. Max Shulga had 11 points.

Teddy Allen had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (3-1). Levar Williams added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-20 06:13 GMT+08:00

