BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2583 Down 6
Dec 2549 2550 2493 2493 Down 59
Jan 2583 Down 6
Mar 2578 2593 2545 2583 Down 6
May 2589 2603 2554 2591 Down 5
Jul 2582 2602 2552 2590 Down 1
Sep 2573 2593 2546 2582 unch
Dec 2561 2571 2547 2569 unch
Mar 2539 2563 2535 2558 Down 1
May 2553 2557 2545 2548 Up 1
Jul 2542 Up 2
Sep 2534 Up 1

Updated : 2021-11-20 06:13 GMT+08:00

