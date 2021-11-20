BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2583 Down 6 Dec 2549 2550 2493 2493 Down 59 Jan 2583 Down 6 Mar 2578 2593 2545 2583 Down 6 May 2589 2603 2554 2591 Down 5 Jul 2582 2602 2552 2590 Down 1 Sep 2573 2593 2546 2582 unch Dec 2561 2571 2547 2569 unch Mar 2539 2563 2535 2558 Down 1 May 2553 2557 2545 2548 Up 1 Jul 2542 Up 2 Sep 2534 Up 1