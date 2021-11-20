BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2583
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2549
|2550
|2493
|2493
|Down
|59
|Jan
|2583
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2578
|2593
|2545
|2583
|Down
|6
|May
|2589
|2603
|2554
|2591
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2582
|2602
|2552
|2590
|Down
|1
|Sep
|2573
|2593
|2546
|2582
|unch
|Dec
|2561
|2571
|2547
|2569
|unch
|Mar
|2539
|2563
|2535
|2558
|Down
|1
|May
|2553
|2557
|2545
|2548
|Up
|1
|Jul
|2542
|Up
|2
|Sep
|2534
|Up
|1