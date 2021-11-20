Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Giants place DB Ryan in COVID-19 protocol, iffy for Monday

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 00:58
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fumbles as he is hit by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) during the second half of an NFL foo...
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is seen of the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sund...

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fumbles as he is hit by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan (23) during the second half of an NFL foo...

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is seen of the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Nov...

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady yells at his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sund...

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.

Coach Joe Judge said Friday that Ryan had a positive rapid COVID-19 test on Thursday. He added the team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19.

The Giants (3-6) had a number of false positive test results in the week leading up to their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.

Judge does not believe Ryan's result is a false positive, but would not say more about it.

Ryan has a team-high 72 tackles. If he were not able to play against the Bucs (6-3) and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Julian Love would get more playing time.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-20 03:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA