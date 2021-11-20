Alexa
Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

By Associated Press
2021/11/20 00:03
France's Antoine Griezmann, left, controls the ball during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soccer match between France and Kazakhstan at the Par...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.

UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético's request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.

Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético's 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.

Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-20 01:40 GMT+08:00

