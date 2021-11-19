Carbery and Murray behind unchanged Ireland pack for Pumas

DUBLIN (AP) — Joey Carbery and Conor Murray are the Ireland halves against Argentina on Sunday at Lansdowne Road after injuries ruled out Jonathan Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park.

The latter pair sustained injured legs in the 29-20 win over New Zealand last weekend.

Carbery and Murray have an established partnership at Munster, and both finished the match against the All Blacks. Carbery replaced Sexton and kicked three late crucial penalties.

In Sexton's absence, lock James Ryan leads the team from an unchanged forward pack.

All four changes are in the backline.

Robbie Henshaw returns from a foot injury in place of Bundee Aki in midfield, and Robert Baloucoune has replaced Andrew Conway on the right wing. Baloucoune made a try-scoring debut in July against the United States.

The reserves include front-row cover from Dan Sheehan and Tom O’Toole, scrumhalf Craig Casey, and flyhalf Harry Byrne. They have six caps between them.

Argentina made three changes after beating Italy 37-16 in Treviso last weekend to end a seven-match losing run.

Veteran lock Guido Petti was back after a knee injury against France two weeks ago, allowing Pablo Matera to return to the back row.

But Matera, playing his 80th test, was picked to start at No. 8 for only the fourth time, most recently twice in the Rugby Championship. Facundo Isa, No. 8 twice on this tour, was dropped to the reserves.

The blindside flank was given to Santiago Grondona, who will make his first start since last December. He debuted off the bench in the historic win over New Zealand a year ago.

In the only change to the backline, Lucio Cinti was on the wing in place of Santiago Cordero.

Exeter wing Facundo Cordero could make his debut from the reserves.

The Irish have won the last two matchups with the Pumas, who have never beaten Ireland in Dublin.

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan (captain), Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne, Keith Earls.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Facundo Bosch, Ignacio Calles, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facundo Isa, Gonzalo Bertranou, Nicolas Sanchez, Facundo Cordero.

___

