ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|2
|1
|13
|33
|28
|Maine
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|27
|Adirondack
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|28
|34
|Worcester
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|28
|35
|Trois-Rivieres
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|27
|37
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|12
|7
|3
|1
|1
|16
|38
|31
|Norfolk
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|37
|Orlando
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|35
|36
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|21
|South Carolina
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|25
|26
|Jacksonville
|11
|3
|6
|1
|1
|8
|24
|31
|Greenville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|28
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|30
|20
|Toledo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|44
|28
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|28
|Kalamazoo
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|27
|24
|Wheeling
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|32
|33
|Indy
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|37
|Iowa
|10
|2
|6
|2
|0
|6
|30
|51
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Idaho
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|34
|30
|Tulsa
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|15
|Kansas City
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|33
|33
|Wichita
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|24
|Rapid City
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|28
|36
|Allen
|10
|3
|5
|2
|0
|8
|34
|47
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Maine at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Maine at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled