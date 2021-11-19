Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 10 10 0 0 0 20 44 22
Quad City 11 9 1 0 1 19 46 22
Knoxville 10 7 2 0 1 15 34 20
Fayetteville 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 11 7 4 0 0 14 30 27
Pensacola 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 22
Birmingham 12 2 6 4 0 8 35 54
Roanoke 7 2 2 1 2 7 19 22
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12
Macon 9 0 8 0 1 1 11 41
Vermilion County 8 0 8 0 0 0 10 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Quad City 5, Birmingham 2

Friday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-20 00:46 GMT+08:00

