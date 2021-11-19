Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Moderate quake jolts eastern Turkey; several homes damaged

By Associated Press
2021/11/19 21:36
Moderate quake jolts eastern Turkey; several homes damaged

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with magnitude 5.1 jolted Erzurum province in eastern Turkey on Friday, demolishing a number of houses in some villages, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injury.

The quake, which was centered in the town of Koprukoy, struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in the nearby provinces of Mus and Diyarbakir, private NTV television reported.

Erzurum’s mayor Oktay Memis told NTV that the quake caused some houses to collapse in “three or four villages” but said there were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injury. Emergency teams were being sent to the affected villages, he said.

The quake also caused rocks to tumble onto a highway near Koprukoy, temporarily shutting it down, NTV reported.

The quake came just two days after a similarly moderately-strong temblor hit the northwestern province of Duzce, sending people out into the streets in panic.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Some 18,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck northwest Turkey in 1999.

Updated : 2021-11-19 23:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind