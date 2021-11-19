Moderate quake jolts eastern Turkey; several homes damaged

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An earthquake with magnitude 5.1 jolted Erzurum province in eastern Turkey on Friday, demolishing a number of houses in some villages, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injury.

The quake, which was centered in the town of Koprukoy, struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240GMT), Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in the nearby provinces of Mus and Diyarbakir, private NTV television reported.

Erzurum’s mayor Oktay Memis told NTV that the quake caused some houses to collapse in “three or four villages” but said there were no immediate reports of any deaths or serious injury. Emergency teams were being sent to the affected villages, he said.

The quake also caused rocks to tumble onto a highway near Koprukoy, temporarily shutting it down, NTV reported.

The quake came just two days after a similarly moderately-strong temblor hit the northwestern province of Duzce, sending people out into the streets in panic.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

Some 18,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck northwest Turkey in 1999.