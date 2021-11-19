Morikawa, McIlroy supply late drama in 2nd round in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A lucky break kept Collin Morikawa on course to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai.

A sloppy finish cost Rory McIlroy the chance of a second straight day in the outright lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

The drama in the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending event was reserved for the final hour at Jumeirah Golf Estates — and the tournament’s two headline players were at the center of it.

Morikawa pushed his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole and the ball bounced in the rough toward the water, only for it to hit a hazard post and stay dry.

An up-and-down for par followed by a final-hole birdie saw the British Open champion shoot a second straight 4-under 68, leaving him three shots off the lead and in a strong position to finish the season as European No. 1.

McIlroy, the first-round leader, reached the 18th tee with a one-stroke advantage but after driving into a bunker, his third shot kicked left short of the green and dribbled into the water.

A double-bogey 7 completed a round of 70 and saw him fall out of the lead, which was held jointly by Shane Lowry (65), John Catlin (65) and Sam Horsfield (66) on 10 under par.

McIlroy, seeking back-to-back wins after victory at the CJ Cup on the U.S. PGA Tour last month, will play with Morikawa in the third round.

