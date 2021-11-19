India wins toss and bowling first again vs NZ in 2nd T20

RANCHI, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to bowl again against New Zealand as it goes after a Twenty20 series win on Friday.

The host won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets on Wednesday.

Dew again played a major role in India skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision. The side chasing should have the advantage, although early evening dew means the game should be even paced throughout.

India made one change, giving medium-pacer Harshal Patel a T20 debut in place of the injured Mohammed Siraj. Patel was the top wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, 32 in 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Zealand made three changes: Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and James Neesham return return after a short rest. They replace Lockie Ferguson, Todd Astle and Rachin Ravindra.

India has won 10 out of 11 bilateral T20 series at home since 2016.

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

