Taiwan's International Conference on Ecotourism highlights sustainable tourism

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Conference on Ecotourism, organized by the Taiwan Ecotourism Association (TEA), highlighted the sustainable development of tourism on Friday afternoon (Nov. 19).

Karma Tshering, founder of the Bhutan Sustainable Tourism Society, focused on Bhutan’s high-value and low-impact approach to sustainable tourism. He attributed the successful model to several factors, including the government’s minimum pricing policy of US$250 (NT$7,000) per day per person.

He pointed out that Nepal had 451,000 tourist arrivals in 2020, and the average earning per tourist was US$364. This compared to Bhutan’s 7,599 arrivals in the same year and US$1,380 average per tourist earnings.

Tshering also spoke about his country’s pristine natural environment, vibrant unique cultural heritage, national development vision based on Gross National Happiness, and great leadership under the kings.

The speech of Lin Lu-pin (林莉萍), associate professor and director at the Department of Leisure and Recreation Management, Ming Chuan University, focused on encouraging tourists to engage in slow travel and cut greenhouse emissions. Although not clearly defined, slow travel is fundamentally related to the concept of sustainable mobility, particularly the choice of travel, which Lin said included biking, walking, taking trains, and shuttle buses.

Slow travel also means a free mind, Lin said. This enables travelers to explore, to have adventures, feel easy and warm in interactions with others, and to enjoy humans, nature, and culture.

Wu Yueh-chuen (巫月春), an official at the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA), spoke about the green tour routes the EPA has been promoting in cooperation with local government agencies, the tourism industry, and private groups. A total of 513 green tour routes have operated since 2020, attracting more than 10,000 people, she added.

Meanwhile, Joselito Costas, founder of Grassroots Travel, showcased how multi-stakeholders linked to a local government unit provide an important advantage over other types of environmental governance.