Taiwan voices support at Vietnam seminar for South China Sea mediation efforts

Taiwan explained stance on Taiping Island

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 20:50
Taiwan's Huang Tzu-chien (left) explains the country's stance on the South China Sea disputes. 

Taiwan's Huang Tzu-chien (left) explains the country's stance on the South China Sea disputes.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is willing to participate in any peaceful mediation and resolution process for disputes in the South China Sea, Taiwan officials told a seminar in Vietnam Friday (Nov. 19).

A staff member of Taiwan’s representative office in Hanoi attended the 13th South China Sea International Conference hosted by the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam Nov. 18-19, CNA reported.

At the event, Taiwan defended its stance on Taiping, describing it as an island which could be inhabited, rather than a reef, as the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague had ruled in 2016. The speaker from Taiwan emphasized the country had not been invited to take part in the arbitration process and did not share its conclusions.

Taiwan nevertheless supported the peaceful resolution of disputes in the region under international law and was willing to participate in any framework for negotiation, said Huang Tzu-chien (黃子綪), the Taiwan representative office’s secretary.

The conference featured 60 speakers from Vietnam and overseas, while almost 100 foreign representatives based in the country also attended the event. Criticism of China was also heard, as participants blamed the country for worsening tension in the region, CNA reported.
South China Sea
Vietnam
Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam
Taiping Island
Permanent Court of Arbitration

Updated : 2021-11-19 21:05 GMT+08:00

