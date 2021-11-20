Alexa
Taiwan conference discusses ecotourism during COVID-19

International Conference on Ecotourism opens with breathtaking aerial photos of Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/20 09:30
(Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tourism industry experts from home and abroad presented their views on ecotourism during the COVID-19 pandemic at the International Conference on Ecotourism, organized by the Taiwan Ecotourism Association (TEA), on Friday (Nov. 19).

The first day of the two-day conference held in Taipei opened with a five-minute video presentation of breathtaking aerial photos of Taiwan taken by the renowned Chen Min-ming (陳敏明).

The conference focuses on four topics: opportunities for ecotourism under COVID-19, ecotourism and sustainable development, community-based ecotourism, and refocus and rejuvenation. Government agencies, local and international ecotourism experts and scholars have been invited to attend.

The first speaker, Director-General of Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau, Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶), talked about how forest therapy is trending during the pandemic. Lin said Taiwan’s 18 forest recreation areas have the potential to become world-class attractions, and he went through the agency's plans in terms of software and hardware in order to achieve that status.

Lin’s speech was followed by a talk from Srilal Miththapala, CEO at Serendib Leisure Management, Sri Lanka, via video link. He spoke about the importance of protecting biodiversity and how it was essential to economic resilience and growth.

Biodiversity makes tourist destinations such as tropical forests, beaches, and national parks so much more attractive. "However, if the number of tourists is greater than the capacity of the destination, then the negative impact can be seen quickly,” Miththapala said.

“The important issue here is to sit back and take stock, and create a new model for tourism, with an emphasis on nature, wellness, and environmental conservation, which in turn will help safeguard our biodiversity.”

Tony Charters, from Tony Charters and Associates, offered 10 key lessons for the tourism industry as it moves on from COVID. Diversified supply chains are critical, he said.

“Don’t place all your eggs in one basket,” Charters said, pointing out that businesses that have been solely reliant on international markets have been decimated during the pandemic.

Local markets have proven to be lifesavers for many in the tourism industry, he said, adding that they may provide less yield, but they are easily accessible. “As the world experiences more instability, the importance of a diversified income stream is becoming critical to business success, he said.
