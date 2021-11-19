Alexa
Taiwan poll finds 85% support status quo

Tougher measures against outflow of high-tech talent to China receive support

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 19:36
MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng. 

MAC Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 84.9% of Taiwanese want the country’s present status to remain largely unchanged, while 85.5% oppose China’s “one country, two systems” formula, an opinion poll by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday (Nov. 17).

The government body commissioned the survey from National Chengchi University’s (NCCU) Election Study Center, which conducted the survey Nov. 10-14. A total of 1,072 valid responses showed up with a margin of error at 2.99%, CNA reported.

The notion that Taiwan and China did not include each other’s territory, and that this situation amounted to the current status, found support with 77.7% of the respondents, while 10.7% disagreed, and 11.6% offered no opinion or said they did not know.

China’s recent announcement it was drawing up a list of “stubborn Taiwan independence supporters,” including Taiwan’s premier and foreign minister, met with disapproval from 78.3%. A total of 77.1% agreed the Chinese government was unfriendly toward the Taiwan government, while 57.9% also said it was unfriendly toward the people of Taiwan.

Proposals to prevent more high-tech talent and technological information from moving to China won agreement from 70.6% of the survey respondents, though 73.1% agreed that Chinese visitors should be welcome again in Taiwan once the COVID-19 pandemic is over its peak.
Updated : 2021-11-19 20:12 GMT+08:00

