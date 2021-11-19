Alexa
‘Beta’ the best rescue dog from New Taipei needs new home

Adoption applications now open for accomplished search and rescue Belgian Malinois

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 17:33
Retiring search and rescue dog from Taiwan, Beta. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search and rescue dog from New Taipei is looking for a new home after a stellar career involving some of Taiwan’s worst disasters.

Beta, an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois, who saw service at the Fire Department of New Taipei, is retiring and needs a place to spend the rest of her life. A hardworking and intelligent canine, Beta is also social and fond of human interaction, according to the department.

Lauded as an ace search dog, she has participated in multiple rescue missions from the 2014 Kaohsiung gas explosions, 2016 Tainan building collapse, 2018 Hualien earthquake, 2020 Black Hawk helicopter crash, to the more recent Hualien train derailment incident in April.

It took Beta less than three minutes to pinpoint the location of the first victim below the debris of a collapsed building in the 2018 Hualien quake, one of her impressive feats, per CNA. She is also the first in Taiwan to have been certified by the International Search and Rescue Dog Organization (IRO).

Those who wish to adopt Beta can contact the fire department at 02-8951-3513, extension 8412. Applications are accepted until Dec. 15.
