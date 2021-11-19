Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei becomes world No. 1 judoka

Yang achieves major goal and tops men's under 60 kg weight division

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/19 17:27
Yang Yung-wei.

Yang Yung-wei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest world rankings released by the International Judo Federation (IJF) show Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) is now ranked world number one in the men's under 60 kilograms weight division.

Yang won silver at the Tokyo Olympics this year becoming the first Taiwanese to win a medal in the sport, according to a CNA report.

The IJF bases its rankings on the total points accumulated by each player over the past two years. In the latest rankings, Yang jumped to the top with 4,490 points, leading this year’s World Championships gold medalist and Russian judo star Yago Abuladze.

Yang has publicly proclaimed two goals in his judo career — to win gold at the Olympics and to be ranked world number one. Asked which of these goals he desired more, he said, “I want both of them,” per CNA.

Now he has achieved one goal, Yang has his sights set on winning gold in Paris in 2024.
judo
world ranking
Yang Yongwei
Olympic
sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Hsieh and partner finish second at WTA Finals
Taiwan’s Hsieh and partner finish second at WTA Finals
2021/11/18 18:07
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen sails through to 2nd round of badminton's French Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen sails through to 2nd round of badminton's French Open
2021/10/28 14:17
Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes
Taiwan tennis ace says health problems hurt Olympic hopes
2021/09/04 16:40
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
Taiwan claws its way past Thailand to regain Popcat gold
2021/08/17 18:50
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
Thailand dethrones Taiwan on Popcat medal table
2021/08/16 12:24