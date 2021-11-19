Taiwan's Yang Yung-wei becomes world No. 1 judoka

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest world rankings released by the International Judo Federation (IJF) show Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) is now ranked world number one in the men's under 60 kilograms weight division.

Yang won silver at the Tokyo Olympics this year becoming the first Taiwanese to win a medal in the sport, according to a CNA report.

The IJF bases its rankings on the total points accumulated by each player over the past two years. In the latest rankings, Yang jumped to the top with 4,490 points, leading this year’s World Championships gold medalist and Russian judo star Yago Abuladze.

Yang has publicly proclaimed two goals in his judo career — to win gold at the Olympics and to be ranked world number one. Asked which of these goals he desired more, he said, “I want both of them,” per CNA.

Now he has achieved one goal, Yang has his sights set on winning gold in Paris in 2024.